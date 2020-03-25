Trump approves federal disaster declaration for Louisiana

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump granted a federal disaster declaration exists in Louisiana and ordered assistance to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19.

Louisiana’s governor says conversations about easing restrictions that have hammered the national economy are too soon for his state. Gov. John Bel Edwards asked the White House to declare a major disaster in his state to free up more direct federal aid to cope with the surging coronavirus outbreak.

Trump approved Tuesday evening. Edwards warned that the New Orleans area could run out of hospital beds by April 4.

Louisiana confirmed nearly 1,400 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The state health department says 46 Louisiana residents have died.