Trump approves Arizona’s major disaster request

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump approved Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s request for a major disaster declaration.

Trump’s approval of the disaster declaration opens the door for the state to receive additional federal assistance, Ducey said in a statement that expressed thanks to the president.

“This continued collaboration will be crucial as we utilize all tools to combat this virus,” Ducey said.

The federal declaration would provide help under numerous programs, including unemployment assistance, legal services, hazard mitigation, nutritional aid and crisis counseling, Ducey’s request said.