Treasurer: Louisiana business grant program to begin in July

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state treasurer says some small businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic should start seeing grants from a $300 million federally financed program as soon as next month.
The money is part of $1.8 billion in direct congressional relief that Louisiana received to respond to COVID-19.
Most of the money is being used to fill state budget shortfalls amid the pandemic. But lawmakers set aside a portion for the small business grants.
Treasurer John Schroder told lawmakers Monday that he hopes to have distributed all of the aid over a few months.