Treasurer: Louisiana business grant program to begin in July

FILE – In this July 12, 2017 file photo, former state Rep. John Schroder, R-Covington, speaks after completing his paperwork to run for state treasurer, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana’s State Treasurer Schroder says some small businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic should start seeing grants from a $300 million federally financed program as soon as next month. The money is part of $1.8 billion in direct congressional relief that Louisiana received to respond to COVID-19. Schroder told lawmakers Monday, June 22, 2020, that he hopes to have distributed all of the aid over a few months. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state treasurer says some small businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic should start seeing grants from a $300 million federally financed program as soon as next month.

The money is part of $1.8 billion in direct congressional relief that Louisiana received to respond to COVID-19.

Most of the money is being used to fill state budget shortfalls amid the pandemic. But lawmakers set aside a portion for the small business grants.

Treasurer John Schroder told lawmakers Monday that he hopes to have distributed all of the aid over a few months.