Transportation Chief Pete Buttigieg to quarantine after agent tests positive

Pete Buttigieg, nominee for US Transportation Secretary, testifies at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2021. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the department said.

The department said Buttigieg underwent routine PCR testing for COVID-19 earlier on Monday and COVID-19 was not detected, nor has he showed any symptoms.

Buttigieg received the first dose of the vaccination in recent weeks and will receive the second dose when his quarantine is completed. Buttigieg appeared in public on Friday at an event at Union Station and wore a mask except when he delivered remarks.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

© Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021