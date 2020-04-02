Town of Grand Isle enforces checkpoint and curfew

GRAND ISLE, LA – Effective on Thursday April 2 at noon, Grand Isle residents will be required to show proof of residency to re-enter the town of Grand Isle.

Acceptable proof of residency include a Grand Isle driver’s license, Louisiana state ID, voter registration or Homestead exemption.

There were also be a daily curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

According to Grand Isle Mayor, David Camardelle, “The safety of our residents is a top priority and our medical services are limited, which is why we are putting these extra measures in place. The town of Grand Isle elected officials are here to protect our residents from coronavirus.”

Because Grand Isle medical services are limited, residents or non-residents we are showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be transported to West Jefferson Hospital, in Marrero.

The following guidelines are effective on Thursday April 2nd at noon and are subject to change hourly/daily:

All vehicles will be checked at Grand Isle welcome sign/Jefferson Parish line. One ID per vehicle

Camp owners are allowed to enter the town however proper ID (property tax bill, utility bill or Entergy bill) is required to show proof of ownership

Upon entrance into Grand Isle, camp owners we are asking that you self quarantine, leaving your camp only for essentials

Out of town workers will need proof of employment that they are needed at work or a copy of building permit for out of town workers

Those who do not follow rules are subject to arrest/fines up to $500 or transported to Jefferson Parish lock up in Gretna

Click HERE to read the full order from the Mayor of Grand Isle.