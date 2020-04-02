Thursday Update: Louisiana coronavirus deaths surpass 300

BATON ROUGE – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has jumped to 9,150 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
LDH also confirmed that there have now been 310 coronavirus related fatalities in the state.
The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 3,901 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 47,185 tests.
Currently, 1,639 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 507 patients require ventilation.
Of the state’s 64 parishes, 61 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.
In Orleans Parish alone, 3,148 cases have been confirmed. Jefferson Parish continues to have the second most confirmed cases in the state, with 2,178.
Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.
Check back on Friday at noon for the latest numbers from the LDH.