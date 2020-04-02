Thursday Update: Louisiana coronavirus deaths surpass 300

FILE – In this March 23, 2020, file photo, medical employees demonstrate testing, at a coronavirus test center for public service employees, during a media presentation in Munich, Germany. Labs were quick to ramp up their testing capacity and now experts say up to 500,000 tests can be conducted in Germany per week. That quick work, coupled with the country’s large number of intensive care unit beds and its early implementation of social distancing measures, could be behind Germany’s relatively low death toll. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

BATON ROUGE – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has jumped to 9,150 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH also confirmed that there have now been 310 coronavirus related fatalities in the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 3,901 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 47,185 tests.

Currently, 1,639 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 507 patients require ventilation.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, 61 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In Orleans Parish alone, 3,148 cases have been confirmed. Jefferson Parish continues to have the second most confirmed cases in the state, with 2,178.

