Thursday Update: 18,283 cases statewide and 702 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 18,283.

The latest tally sets the death total at 702 statewide, up from 652 yesterday.

Of the 18,283 cases in Louisiana right now, 2,014 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 473 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Over 80,000 tests for the deadly virus have been completed by commercial businesses so far, while the LDH has completed just over 4,900 tests.

Orleans Parish now has 5,242 confirmed cases, with 224 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 4,480 cases and 158 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

All but one parish, Tensas, has reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The next update will come on Friday at noon.