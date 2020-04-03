Friday Update: 10,297 positive cases and 370 coronavirus related fatalities

BATON ROUGE – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has jumped to 10,279 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH also confirmed that there have now been 370 coronavirus related fatalities in the state.

Currently, 1,707 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 535 patients require ventilation.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 4,037 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 49,608 tests.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, 61 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In Orleans Parish alone, 3,476 cases have been confirmed. Jefferson Parish continues to have the second most confirmed cases in the state, with 2,495.

