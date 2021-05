A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With travel on the rise and travel regulations easing, Ochsner Health wants to provide vendors and the public an opportunity to receive the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

On Thursday, May 27, Ochsner Health is hosting a vaccine event at the New Orleans French Market.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. and go until 12:00 noon.

Anyone 12 and older can receive a vaccination.

While appointments are preferred, walk ups are also welcomed.