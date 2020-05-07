Thursday COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 30,652 with 2,135 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 30,652.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,135.

Of the 30,652 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,432 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 189 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes more than 20,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Orleans Parish now has 6,626 confirmed cases, with 410 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 6,588 cases and 391 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The next update will come on Friday at noon.