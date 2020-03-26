Thursday COVID-19 Update: 83 deaths and 2,305 cases statewide

BATON ROUGE – On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health announced that there are now 2,305 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Louisiana.

LDH also confirmed that there have now been 83 coronavirus related fatalities in the state.

In Orleans Parish alone, 997 cases have been confirmed. Jefferson Parish continues to have the second most confirmed cases in the state, with 458.

Currently, 676 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 239 patients require ventilation.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, 53 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes in the state. A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 2,254 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 15,755 tests.

The next LDH update will come at 12 noon on Friday, March 27.