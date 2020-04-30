Thursday Coronavirus Update: Louisiana cases reach 28,001 with 1,862 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 1,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 28,001.

The latest tally sets the death total at 1,862.

Of the 28,001 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,601 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 231 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes more than 17,300 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Orleans Parish now has 6,452 confirmed cases, with 434 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 6,197 cases and 346 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The next update will come on Friday at noon.