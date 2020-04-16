Thursday Coronavirus Update: 22,532 cases statewide and 1,156 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 1,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 22,532.

The latest tally sets the death total at 1,156.

Of the 22,532 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,914 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 396 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Over 120,000 tests for the deadly virus have been completed by commercial businesses so far, while the LDH has completed just over 5,900 tests.

Orleans Parish now has 5,847 confirmed cases, with 302 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 5,346 cases and 261 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The coronavirus has now reached every parish in the state of Louisiana.

The next update will come on Friday at noon.