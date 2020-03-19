Thursday 5 p.m. update: 10 coronavirus related deaths, 392 cases in 26 parishes

LOUISIANA – The Louisiana Department of Health released new numbers on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The total number of reported cases across Louisiana is now 392.

The number of coronavirus related fatalities has hit the double digits, and in the following parishes:

Orleans Parish – 8 deaths

Jefferson Parish – 1 death

St. James Parish – 1 death

New information is listed below:

Louisiana has completed 899 COVID-19 tests

26 out of 64 parishes have reported positive cases

Orleans Parish has the most cases, at 249

Jefferson Parish has the second most cases, at 69

The two msot recent deaths were that of a 44-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions and a 91-year-old resident of Lambeth House.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.

These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick