Three Jefferson Parish teachers forced to stay home out of coronavirus precaution

MARRERO, LA – On Tuesday, John Ehret High School sent out a letter advising students’ parents that multiple teachers were being asked to stay home.
Three teachers traveled out of the country over Mardi Gras break, and are now required to stay home from work until they’ve been back in the country for the CDC’s recommended 14-day incubation period.
Two of the teachers did report to work on Monday, but must stay home going forward.
John Ehret High School is part of the Jefferson Parish School System, and is located in Marrero.
Read the letter that was sent out below: