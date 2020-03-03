Three Jefferson Parish teachers forced to stay home out of coronavirus precaution

MARRERO, LA – On Tuesday, John Ehret High School sent out a letter advising students’ parents that multiple teachers were being asked to stay home.

Three teachers traveled out of the country over Mardi Gras break, and are now required to stay home from work until they’ve been back in the country for the CDC’s recommended 14-day incubation period.

Two of the teachers did report to work on Monday, but must stay home going forward.

John Ehret High School is part of the Jefferson Parish School System, and is located in Marrero.

Read the letter that was sent out below:

John Ehret Families,

Over the Mardi Gras break, two of our teachers traveled to a country on the CDC’s risk assessed list. We also had one other teacher who had a layover in the airport of a country on this list. None of these teachers exhibit flu-like symptoms. There are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Jefferson Parish or Louisiana.

Out of an abundance of caution and in following the guidelines we’ve adopted to help prevent the spread of communicable diseases, we’ve asked these educators to not report to work until they’ve been back in the country for the CDC’s recommended 14-day incubation period. Two of these employees did report to work on Monday, the other was still out for travel. To help calm any concerns families may have, we are conducting a deep cleaning on our campus today after students leave.

Please visit jpschools.org/health to learn more about the steps we are taking to keep students and staff safe.