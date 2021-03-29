Thousands take advantage of Ochsner’s 24 hour Vaccine Festival

METAIRIE, La. – Ochsner’s 24 hour COVID Vaccine Festival is past the halfway point.

As of 10:00 Monday night, more than 2300 vaccines have been given out of the 6500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine. The event is being held at the Shrine on Airline.

“It was really quick! They’ve got this thing down to a science,” said Kevin Borden.

The goal is to make getting the vaccine as easy as possible. Workers are directing traffic and people never have to leave their car.

Borden said getting vaccinated was an easy choice.

“My dad is a little bit older and he’s a little worried about it. He lives with us so I figured I’d go ahead and get it done.”

Health care leaders understand for some there is vaccine hesitancy. They want people to share why they’re getting the shot to encourage others. Part of the event is to also eliminate barriers.

Dawn Pevey with Ochsner Health said, “We understand people have work schedules and this eliminates the work schedule. We’re offering Uber transportation to take challenges with transportation off the table. So, we’re here to make this convenient and to make vaccines readily available.”

With vaccines, health care workers are seeing a glimmer of hope and a sense of normalcy return.

“All year, what we’ve seen is people sick and those who have died of COVID,” said Katherine Baumgarten with Ochsner Health. “To be here and to provide this hope and have this fun will help us try to get back to heard immunity and normal and a better way of living. We want festivals, we want Jazz Fest and Mardi Gras and all the things we love about New Orleans and living in Louisiana.”

Until 7:00 Tuesday morning, people can get a shot without an appointment.

The event ends at 10:00 Tuesday morning.