This week, free COVID-19 testing in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH – Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted this week by the Plaquemines Primary Care & Louisiana National Guard.
Testing take place at the following locations in Plaquemines Parish:
- Tuesday, July 14th
- Buras YMCA
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Buras YMCA
- Wednesday, July 15th
- Belle Chasse Auditorium
- 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Belle Chasse Auditorium
- Thursday, July 16th
- Davant Community Center
- 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Davant Community Center
This free testing is available to anyone 18 years old or older that wants to determine their COVID-19 status.
Test results may take between 10-15 days. You do not need to have any symptoms to be tested.
All residents are encouraged to get tested.