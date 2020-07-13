This week, free COVID-19 testing in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH – Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted this week by the Plaquemines Primary Care & Louisiana National Guard.

Testing take place at the following locations in Plaquemines Parish:

Tuesday, July 14th Buras YMCA 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15th Belle Chasse Auditorium 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 16th Davant Community Center 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



This free testing is available to anyone 18 years old or older that wants to determine their COVID-19 status.

Test results may take between 10-15 days. You do not need to have any symptoms to be tested.

All residents are encouraged to get tested.