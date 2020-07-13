Watch Now
This week, free COVID-19 testing in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH – Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted this week by the Plaquemines Primary Care & Louisiana National Guard.

Testing take place at the following locations in Plaquemines Parish:

  • Tuesday, July 14th
    • Buras YMCA
      • 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 15th
    • Belle Chasse Auditorium
      • 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, July 16th
    • Davant Community Center
      • 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This free testing is available to anyone 18 years old or older that wants to determine their COVID-19 status.

Test results may take between 10-15 days. You do not need to have any symptoms to be tested.

All residents are encouraged to get tested.

