This Friday, curbside fish-fry happening across New Orleans

Week two of the city wide, curbside fish-fry pickup will include meals from Station 6, GW Fins, Pêche Seafood Grill, Luke and Ralph’s on the Park.

“We were so happy to see our loyal customers stop by last Friday,” said Alison Vega-Knoll, chef and owner of Station 6.

“While we cannot spend time together as a community over a meal inside our restaurants, this is a wonderful way to bring our foods into their homes while they spend time with their own families.”

Tabasco has generously pledged to support the fundraising efforts with a matching donation from last week’s fish fry and this week’s fish fry to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

“We are so pleased that Tabasco is joining us in this endeavor to support our hospitality workers,” said Craig Borges of New Orleans Seafood Company.

Again this week, restaurants will serve their own curbside, to-go menus adhering to all safety regulations.

Each will offer fried or grilled fish options served with a side for $15 per person. In addition, $2 per meal will be donated to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation earmarked specifically for their Hospitality Cares Pandemic Response Fund.

Crescent Crown Distributing has also donated beer to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation for the event and will be offering Abita Brewing, Dixie Brewing, NOLA Brewing, Second Line Brewing, Great Raft Brewing.

Monsignor Christopher Nalty will attend each of the locations and bless the meal.

Friday, March 27, 20204 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE / PICK UP LOCATIONS:

Station 6

Crispy catfish with malt vinegar tartar sauce served with crab boil corn-on-the-cob and Drew’s potato salad $15(105 Old Hammond Highway, Metairie) 504-345-2936

GW Fins

English style fish & chips, beer battered flounder, house tartar sauce, steak fries $15(808 Bienville Street) 504-581-3467

Pêche Seafood Grill Shrimp Boil, corn and potatoes $15(Pick up at Cochon Butcher: 930 Tchoupitoulas Street) 504-522-1744

LukeCrispy cornmeal fried catfish, French fries, fluffy sweet corn hush puppies, fish camp coleslaw, crispy Brussels sprouts $15

Kids menu: 3 chicken fingers with fries, hush puppies & ranch ($7) (333 St. Charles) 504-378-2840

Ralph’s on the ParkCorn fried local catch, coleslaw, white remoulade, hush puppies $15(900 City Park Avenue) 504-488-1000