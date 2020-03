AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States putts for birdie on the 16th green as patrons look on during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

On Friday, March 13, Fred Ridley, Chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club announced the postponement of the Masters Tournament. This will include the Augusta National Women’s Armature and Drive Chip & Putt.

See the full statement below: