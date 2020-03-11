Only essential staff and limited family at NCAA tournaments

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, the Golden State Warriors championship banners hang above the seating and basketball court at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors will play the Brooklyn Nets at home Thursday night, March 12, 2020, in the first NBA game without fans since the outbreak of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

A fan wears a mask to helps protect himself from the new coronavirus attends a second leg, round of 16, Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, file photo, Penske Corporation Chairman Roger Penske responds to a question during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Penske, the winningest car owner in Indianapolis 500 history, in January completed the purchase of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and most of its assets, which includes the series considered one of the most competitive forms of racing in the world. Penske begins his run as owner of the league, the prestigious 500 and the landmark speedway armed with a three-car contingent that includes both defending IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden and defending Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

A large bottle of hand sanitizer sits next to a door as fans prepare to enter the arena for an NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto warms up during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives an update at MetroHealth Medical Center on the state’s preparedness and education efforts to limit the potential spread of a new virus which caused a disease called COVID-19, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Italy’s Federica Brignone celebrates taking second place in an alpine ski, women’s World Cup Super G, in La Thuile, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

A child tosses an already-autographed baseball while awaiting another signature from a passing player before a spring training baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Emmert said in a statement Wednesday that he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. The decision comes after the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel of medical experts recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.

Emmert said the NCAA also was looking into moving the men’s Final Four from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena.

The 68-team field for the men’s tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday and the 64-team women’s tournament field is to be unveiled Monday. Games begin Tuesday and Wednesday on the men’s side in Dayton, Ohio, where earlier Wednesday the governor said he would issue an order to restrict spectator access to indoor sporting events.

The Mid-American Conference on Tuesday announced it was closing its men’s and women’s basketball tournament games at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and scheduled site of the men’s NCAA games, to the general public. The women’s tournament started Wednesday.

The Big West Conference announced a similar move, not allowing the general public into its basketball tournament games to be played this week at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Conference college basketball tournaments are in full swing across the country this week. The Atlantic Coast Conference is in Day 2 of its five-day men’s tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the Pac-12 played the first game of its tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Later Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference was to begin its men’s tournament in Nahsville, Tennessee; the Big East was set to start at Madison Square Garden in New York; and the Big Ten was also scheduled to tip off in Indianapolis. There were no plans to restrict fan access to those events.

March Madness hits another level next week with the start of the NCAA Tournament to crown a national champion, one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar.

There are eight first- and second-round sites for the men’s tournament, scheduled to be played March 19-22. Locations include Cleveland; Spokane, Washington; Albany, New York; Sacramento, California; and Omaha, Nebraska. The four regional sites for the second weekend of the tournament are Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Houston and New York. The Final Four is scheduled to be held in at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the semifinals on April 4 and the championship game April 6.

The women’s tournament first- and second-round games begin March 21 and will be played at 16 sites, mostly on or close the campuses of the top seeded teams. The regionals will be played in Dallas, Greenville, South Carolina; Portland, Oregon; and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Final Four will be held in New Orleans on April 3 and 5.

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.