The latest: Coronavirus cases hit 837 statewide, 451 in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE – As of 9:30 a.m. on March 22, there are 837 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Louisiana.

Twenty people have died from the virus statewide. In Orleans Parish, the epicenter of the pandemic in Louisiana, 451 cases have been confirmed, and 15 people have died.

Jefferson Parish continues to have the second most confirmed cases in the state, with 184. Thirty-six of the state’s 64 parishes have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 1,385 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 2,113 tests.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.