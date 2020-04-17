The importance of masks in NOLA through beautiful portraits

NEW ORLEANS— Gus Bennett has spent his entire career documenting the people of New Orleans. As our city has faced the coronavirus pandemic, he has continued to tell our story through his lenses.

Bennett said, “On this project I decided to go into the community after my little neighbor gave me a face mask and she put my name on it and said ‘Mr. Bennett you need a face mask”

What that young neighbor inspired was Bennett taking action, in exchange for subjects, and delivering a healthy message.

“I thought it was important for me to get out with my camera, meet and greet people who were wearing masks and those who were not wearing masks and say you need a mask. In exchange I give them a mask, take a portrait, and tell them to spread the news about how important it is for us to put this face masks on,” said Bennett

Perhaps the most moving shots are of the young people in our city, having to live through these tough times.

Bennett explains,”Those portraits that I do of the kids, it gives them a different narrative. They can talk about the story as it relates to them, and they can also talk about a beautiful picture they created in the process”

He’s a gifted storyteller, but for Bennett this is a personal story, aimed at keeping us around,”The more we hear the importance of this face mask being like this. It’s very important. Wear it because if you don’t wear it our story stops. If we start dying off our story stops and then it’s going to be left up to others people to tell the story on why we’re not here because we didn’t wear this damn mask”

