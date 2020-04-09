The Allstate Foundation contributes $5 million to support domestic violence victims and youth in need

NORTHBROOK, IL- As COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the United States, The Allstate Foundation is contributing $5 million to accelerate relief and recovery for domestic violence victims, youth in need, first responders and communities at large.

“It’s incredibly inspiring to see people finding ways to take care of each other,” said Elizabeth Brady, Allstate chief marketing, customer and communications officer and trustee of The Allstate Foundation. “For 68 years, The Allstate Foundation has delivered on Allstate’s promise to serve as the Good Hands – especially in a moment of need.”

The Allstate Foundation, together with Allstate employees and agency force members, will donate resources across the nation to support communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

Local Communities: Two million dollars will be distributed in the communities where Allstate has the largest employee presence – greater Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas and Phoenix, as well as across Illinois.

Two million dollars will be distributed in the communities where Allstate has the largest employee presence – greater Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas and Phoenix, as well as across Illinois. Domestic Violence Victims: As one of the most vulnerable populations, victims of domestic violence are especially at risk if they are sheltering in place with their abusers. The Allstate Foundation has partnered with the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) for over 15 years and is contributing $500,000 to help NNEDV support more than 100 local domestic violence organizations. Earlier this month, the Foundation also provided funding for the National Domestic Violence Hotline to enable remote-working technology.

As one of the most vulnerable populations, victims of domestic violence are especially at risk if they are sheltering in place with their abusers. The Allstate Foundation has partnered with the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) for over 15 years and is contributing $500,000 to help NNEDV support more than 100 local domestic violence organizations. Earlier this month, the Foundation also provided funding for the National Domestic Violence Hotline to enable remote-working technology. Youth in Need: As youth across the country are at home indefinitely and potentially experiencing anxiety and uncertainty, The Allstate Foundation helped make Inner Explorer’s audio-guided mindfulness program available to families everywhere for free. The Allstate Foundation also provided the National Runaway Safeline with technology resources for remote counselors to help at-risk youth.

As youth across the country are at home indefinitely and potentially experiencing anxiety and uncertainty, The Allstate Foundation helped make Inner Explorer’s audio-guided mindfulness program available to families everywhere for free. The Allstate Foundation also provided the National Runaway Safeline with technology resources for remote counselors to help at-risk youth. First Responders: As they risk their lives on the front lines, The Allstate Foundation will provide $1 million in support of first responders.

As they risk their lives on the front lines, The Allstate Foundation will provide $1 million in support of first responders. Employees and Insurance Agents: The Allstate Foundation will match Allstate employee and agent donations dollar for dollar, doubling their contributions and adding $1.4 million to the program, for a total of $2.8 million in matching funds. Allstaters are also encouraged to participate in virtual volunteer efforts, with numerous nonprofits providing opportunities such as virtually mentoring youth and advocating for national emergency relief organizations.