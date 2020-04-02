Thailand to begin nationwide curfew on Friday

Flight crew wear protective masks as they arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BANGKOK — Thailand’s prime minister announced a nationwide curfew starting Friday to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has been slowly tightening restrictions since the country’s cases began rising sharply in mid-March. Thailand announced 104 new confirmed cases of the disease on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,875.

The restrictions are still not as sweeping as some other countries, where people have been told to stay home throughout the day except for necessary tasks. The Thailand curfew is at night beginning at 10 p.m.

The government last week enacted a one-month state of emergency allowing it to impose harsh restrictions not normally allowed under law. They include the power to implement curfews, censor the media, disperse gatherings and deploy the military for enforcement.