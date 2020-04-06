Texas troopers begin screening travelers from Louisiana

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 29: During a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a new executive order stating travel by road from any location in the state of Louisiana into Texas will require 14-day self quarantine, Sunday, March 29, 2020. He also announced the US Army Corps of Engineers and the state are putting up a 250-bed field hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas The space can expand to nearly 1,400 beds. (Photo by Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images)

ORANGE, Texas (AP) — Texas state troopers are now screening travelers coming into the state from Louisiana in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbot.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie told KDFM-TV that troopers began stopping vehicles on Interstate 10 near Orange in southeast Texas and requiring travelers to complete a travel form called for in Abbot’s order.

The screening comes as state health officials on Sunday reported at least 6,669 cases and 118 COVID-19 deaths in Texas.

The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.