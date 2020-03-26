Texas Gov. orders all fliers from New Orleans to self-quarantine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People flying into Texas from airports in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans will be subject to a mandatory self-quarantine, Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a press conference on Thursday.

Abbott’s order was announced during his third conference this week regarding Texas’ response to coronavirus.

In addition to the new order, the Governor also confirmed the latest numbers in Texas.

There have now been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Texas, according to Abbott. Additionally, Texas entered the triple-digits in number of patients, with the Governor confirming there are now 100 patients in hospitals in the state.

That’s 100 hospitalized patients out of a total 1,424. According to Abbott, less than 10% of those infected need to be hospitalized.

The executive order mandating self-quarantines for people flying in from the aforementioned areas means that those travelers must self-quarantine for 14 days, or for the duration of their stay in Texas, Abbott said.

The executive order does not include people traveling into Texas by car, however. The order aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from high-case areas into Texas.