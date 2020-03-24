Testing blunders crippled US response as coronavirus spread

Tube tests stands in a holder as media visit the Microbiology Laboratory of the University Hospital, CHUV, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, March 23, 2020. The Swiss authorities proclaimed on March 16, a state of emergency in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19 disease. The government declared that all entertainment and leisure businesses will shut down. Grocery stores, and hospitals will remain open and new border controls will be put in place. (Denis Balibouse/Keystone via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press review has found that a series of missteps at the top public health agency in the United States created a critical shortage of reliable tests for the coronavirus.

The AP found that those stumbles at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hobbled the federal response as the pandemic spread across the nation.

President Donald Trump has assured Americans that “anyone who wants a test can get a test.”

But more than two months after the first U.S. coronavirus case was confirmed, many people are still unable to get tested.