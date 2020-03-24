Testing blunders crippled US response as coronavirus spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press review has found that a series of missteps at the top public health agency in the United States created a critical shortage of reliable tests for the coronavirus.
The AP found that those stumbles at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hobbled the federal response as the pandemic spread across the nation.
President Donald Trump has assured Americans that “anyone who wants a test can get a test.”
But more than two months after the first U.S. coronavirus case was confirmed, many people are still unable to get tested.