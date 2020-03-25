Test Kitchen Taylor: Homemade Hand Sanitizer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is making today!

In the wake of COVID-19, Test Kitchen Taylor's recipe today is NOT edible - it's homemade hand sanitizer. Remember, washing your hands with soap is better than hand sanitizer, but it's always good to keep sanitizer on hand.

Homemade Hand Sanitizer

3/4 cup of isopropyl or rubbing alcohol (99 percent)

1/4 cup of aloe vera gel

10 drops of essential oil, such as lavender oil, or you can use lemon juice instead



Pour all ingredients into a bowl.

Mix with a spoon and then beat with a whisk to turn the sanitizer into a gel.

Pour the ingredients into an empty bottle for easy use.

