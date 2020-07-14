Terrebonne Parish school system delays school year start

TERREBONNE PARISH – Louisiana is currently experiencing record numbers of COVID-19, more than when schools abruptly closed in March.

Terrebonne Parish currently has the highest infection rate in Louisiana (per 100,000).

In light of this resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Terrebonne Parish Public Schools will delay the opening of schools until the day after the Labor Day holiday (September 8, 2020).

The remainder of school calendar (Holidays) will remain the same with days at the end of the school year added.

The following statement can be attributed to the Terrebonne Parish School Superintendent: “These are difficult times for our community. We must make decisions that are in the best interest of our students, staff and our community.”