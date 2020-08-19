Ten Hynes Charter School employees to quarantine after one tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday afternoon, Hynes Charter School spokesperson, Cheron Brylski, released the following statement regarding the quarantine of ten school employees.
On Monday, two employees at Hynes-UNO reported to the nurse that they were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. One of the employees tested negative for the virus, and the other has reported positive this afternoon, although asymptomatic.
In an abundance of caution, Hynes-UNO enacted its COVID-19 Plan of Action, notifying its school community and the appropriate state and local authorities, according to established protocols.
Further, the group of eight employees who worked in the building with this employee will work at home in accordance with a 14-day quarantine. All of these employees worked in a separate building from others and based upon Hynes-UNO risk assessment, with the help of medical professionals, it has been determined that no other employees, students, or parents are at risk.
Further, no other action has been recommended as necessary at this time. We will continue to operate in close collaboration with local health officials and in regularcommunication with our school community, as well as encourage our employees to self-monitor and report.