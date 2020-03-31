Tammany Trace closes to encourage social distancing

MANDEVILLE, LA — Saint Tammany Parish leaders closed the Tammany Trace as part of the parish’s response to the COVID-19 virus.

The closure took affect Monday.

“Because we have pleaded to the public and have asked our employees, including the trace rangers, to honor the Stay At Home declaration as the coronavirus continues to spread in our communities, we have closed our parks, playgrounds, and the Tammany Trace,” a statement from the parish reads on its Facebook page.



The Tammany Trace stretches for more than 30 miles through Covington, Abita Springs, Mandeville, Lacomb, and Slidell.

The parish also seems resigned to the fact that people will continue to use the recreational path for walking, jogging, bicycling, and rollerblading. The parish is warning people that there will be no rangers on hand for security or to provide any other kind of assistance.

The parish anticipates having the Tammany trace closed for at least the next few weeks.

