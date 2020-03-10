Tales of the Cocktail Foundation cancels Tales on Tour: Puerto Rico, amid COVID-19 concerns

After much consideration and consulting with local tourism agencies, Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) announced the cancellation of this year’s Tales on Tour in Puerto Rico.

The event was originally slated for April 19 – 22. All ticket purchases will be refunded to attendees in full or can be donated to a TOTCF designated local service project in Puerto Rico.

Given the global reach of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, an international non-profit aimed at educating, supporting and advancing the spirits industry worldwide, several factors outside of the current COVID-19 spread in the United States impacted the decision to cancel this year’s tales on Tour.

Last year, attendees traveled from over 20 countries to San Juan for the conference which, if repeated this year, would put the island and locals at significant, undue risk. The safety of attendees and host cities continues to remain the organization’s top priority.

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation realizes several local establishments and beneficiaries across Puerto Rico will be affected by the cancellation of Tales on Tour. The Foundation will make best efforts to represent Puerto Rican establishments at this year’s convention in New Orleans.

TOTCF will also offer this year’s cohort of cocktail apprentices (CAPs) from Puerto Rico the opportunity to work alongside some of the most renowned names in the industry during Tales of the Cocktail, slated for July 21-26, 2020 in New Orleans.

Tales of the Cocktail is moving forward as planned. The Foundation will continue to collaborate closely with state and local officials and monitor advisories from the CDC to take all the recommended steps to keep Tales of the Cocktail safe and enjoyable.

“It is with a heavy heart that we cannot return to San Juan this year, but the safety and well being of our host communities is our top priority,” said Caroline Rosen, President of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. “We feel incredibly grateful to have an international platform that will unable us to shine a light on Puerto Rico during our New Orleans conference. We are hard at work with all of our partners to ensure it’s a safe and beautiful festival. In the meantime, please continue to patronize the bars and restaurants in your community that rely so heavily on our support at this time.”

For more information on the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation website.