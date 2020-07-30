Supply and Demand: Bicycles are still a hot item during the pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The demand for bikes in the Capital City are still high, months after the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Around the lakes near LSU, many people were out enjoying the sunset, riding in the afternoon breeze.

Philip Douzat, a biker said, “I needed something that was going to get me outside, be active, cardio, that sort of thing.”

Like Douzat, many people have been turning to outdoor activities to past time during the pandemic. Months after Louisiana’s first phase opened, bicycles are still the hot item when it comes to getting out of the house.

Dustin Wheeler, General Manager at Front Yard Bikes said, bikes are rolling out the door as soon as they get them in-stock.

“Before the demand was so high, people were picky you used to have to walk them through. Now, I just basically show somebody a bike that I think will work for them and they’re going to buy it. In the past five months since the pandemic started, we have beat every record we had previously set” said Wheeler.

The staff at Front Yard are also servicing bikes, fixing many parts for bike owners. They say, it doesn’t look like the demand will drop off.

“We like being busy, we hope it doesn’t slow down” said Wheeler.

RIDING SAFETY TIPS:

Wear a helmet

Ride in familiar areas

Be aware of your surroundings

If you ride at night, wear reflective gear

