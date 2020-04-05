Sunday Update: 13,010 positive cases and 477 coronavirus related fatalities

BATON ROUGE – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has jumped to 13,010 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH also confirmed that there have now been 477 coronavirus related fatalities in the state.

Currently, 1,803 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 561 patients require ventilation.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 4,368 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 55,957 tests.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, 61 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In Orleans Parish alone, 4,066 cases have been confirmed.

Jefferson Parish isn’t far behind, with 3,088 confirmed cases in the state.

Check back on Monday at noon for the latest numbers from the LDH.