Sunday numbers: 34,432 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, 2,425 deaths

BATON ROUGE – There have now been 34,432 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, and 2,425 people have died as a result of the virus, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

That’s an increase of 315 cases and 12 deaths compared to yesterday’s numbers. A total of 22,608 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Louisiana as of May 17, an increase of 8 from yesterday’s tally.

Jefferson Parish continues to lead the state in the number of cases, with 7,039 confirmed cases. Orleans Parish leads the state with fatalities, however, with 495 compared to 430 in Jefferson Parish.

