Sunday COVID-19 Numbers: 37,169 cases, 2,567 deaths

BATON ROUGE – There are now 37,169 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, and 2,567 deaths from the virus.

The Louisiana Department of Health updated the numbers at noon today. That’s an increase on 129 cases and seven deaths since the last update 24 hours ago.

The number of patients who are currently hospitalized continued to decline, falling to 813 today from 836 yesterday.

Just over 100 of those patients are currently on ventilators. That number dropped by 10 from yesterday’s tally.

