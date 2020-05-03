Sunday COVID-19 Numbers: 29,340 cases, 1,969 deaths

BATON ROUGE – There have been nearly 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and just under 2,000 deaths statewide, according to the latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The statewide tally of confirmed cases rose to 29,340 with today’s midday update. That’s an increase of 200 cases within the past 24 hours.

There have been 1,969 deaths so far, with an additional 43 deaths that are presumed to have been caused by COVID-19. That’s an increase of 19 deaths since yesterday’s report.

Orleans and Jefferson Parishes continue to lead the state in the numbers of confirmed cases and deaths. There have been 6,538 cases and 441 deaths in Orleans, and 6.388 cases and 371 deaths in Jefferson.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continued coverage of COVID-19 in Louisiana.