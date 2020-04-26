Sunday COVID-19 numbers: 26,773 cases, 1,670 deaths, 14,927 recoveries

BATON ROUGE – Nearly 15,000 Louisiana residents are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

There have been 26,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana so far, with 1,670 deaths. The number of confirmed deaths rose by 26 overnight, while there were 261 new cases.

The number of patients who have recovered reached 14,927 today.

The number of COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized continued to plateau, with 1,701 hospitalizations and 265 of those patients on ventilators.

That’s an increase of just one hospitalization and a decrease of three ventilated patients in the last 24 hours.

