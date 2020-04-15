STPPS announces closures for the remainder of the school year

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. – As a result of the executive order by Governor John Bel Edwards, all St. Tammany Parish public schools (STPPS) will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Schools are closed statewide to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus across Louisiana.

Along with the public schools, all support facilities will remain closed and employees should follow supervisors’ directions. All athletics, activities, clubs and events including high school graduations have been canceled.

STPPS says they are working hard to find an alternative plan for holding graduations in a safe manner.

“This is very disappointing for all of us, especially our seniors, but we know it is necessary to protect the health and safety of our students and employees,” said Superintendent Trey Folse. “We know it creates many questions and challenges, and we will continue to find solutions and provide support in the best interest of our students, families, employees, and community. We were looking forward to celebrating the accomplishments of our seniors, and we will find a way to honor them and provide a memorable experience for this important milestone.”

St. Tammany Parish public schools have a combined 39,000 students and 6,000 employees. The school board says they are waiting for guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education to determine solutions for everyone affected.

