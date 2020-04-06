Statewide COVID-19 death toll passes 500; total cases reach 14,867

NEW ORLEANS – More than 500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today. The latest tally sets the death total at 512 statewide, up from 477 yesterday.

The total number of cases statewide reached 14,867, up from 13,010 24 hours earlier.

Orleans Parish now has 4,565 confirmed cases, with 171 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 3,530 cases and 121 deaths. The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

Over 64,000 tests for the deadly virus have been completed by commercial businesses so far, while the LDH has completed just over 4,500 tests.

Of the 14,867 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,809 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 563 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Nearly every parish in Louisiana has reported at least one case of coronavirus so far.