Statewide COVID-19 count nears 25,000 as deaths top 1,400

BATON ROUGE – More than 1,400 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana, and nearly 25,000 have been infected, according to numbers released this afternoon by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The number of statewide confirmed cases rose to 24,854 today, up 331 from yesterday’s total. The number of deaths jumped 77 in 24 hours, from 1,328 to 1,405.

Just under 300 of the 1,789 people currently hospitalized in Louisiana are on ventilators.

