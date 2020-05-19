States accused of fudging or bungling COVID-19 testing data

Turkish honour guard soldiers wearing face masks for protection against the new coronavirus, walk during a ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. This year’s limited ceremony is marking the 101st anniversary of the start of Turkey’s War of Independence under the leadership of the young Ottoman army general. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

An employee of the Federal State Center for Special Risk Rescue Operations of Russia Emergency Situations disinfects a hall of Leningradsky railway station in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Russia has continued to see a steady rise of new infections, and new hot spots have emerged across the vast country of 147-million people that ranks the second in the world behind the United States in the number of coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Visitors wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus tour Bangkok Art and Culture Center, in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Thai authorities allowed Arts center and other businesses to reopen selectively easing restrictions against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Families sunbathe and relax at a Lido in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 during warm and sunny weather, after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Daniel Bolling works out at the Downtown Gym, Monday, May 18, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Fitness centers were allowed to reopen in parts of Florida today and restaurants could open at 50 percent capacity. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Ridley Goodside wears a rubber diving head covering along with goggles and a special air filtration mask to protect himself from the spread of coronavirus as he sits in a designated circle marked on the grass at Brooklyn’s Domino Park during the current coronavirus outbreak, Monday, May 18, 2020, in New York. The circles were added after the park became severely overcrowded during a spate of unseasonably warm weather just over a week ago. Goodside said he’s been protecting himself since he first heard about the virus much earlier this year. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A child smilies through clear plastic dividers at a food court in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Thai government continue to ease restrictions related to running business in capital Bangkok that were imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

A worker instructs people on how to collect their own nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site organized by the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy in Chicago on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A COVID-19 patient uses his phone as he is treated inside a non-invasive ventilation system named the “Vanessa Capsule” at the municipal field hospital Gilberto Novaes in Manaus, Brazil, Monday, May 18, 2020. The field hospital set up inside a school currently has nearly 150 beds and is operating near its limit as it treats patients both from the capital and from rural areas of Amazon state. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Migrant workers who have yet been unable to return to their home states in north India sit wearing masks at a town square during lockdown in Kochi, In the southern Indian state of Kerala, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The number of coronavirus cases in India has surged past 100,000, with most of the cases being in major cities. But rural villages across India are also seeing an increase in cases with the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who left cities and towns where they were abandoned by their employers after having toiled for years building homes and roads. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

A woman wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walks along the Han River at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 19, 2020.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Teachers check dividers on desks in a class ahead of school reopening at Junghwa Girls High School in Daegu, South Korea, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. South Korean Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip urged vigilance to maintain hard-won gains against the virus and called for education officials to double check preventive measures with high-school seniors returning to school on Wednesday. (Kim Hyun-tae/Yonhap via AP)

A woman passes a clothing shop in London as the country is in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. It is expected that some non-essential retailers will be able to begin reopening next month whilst following new measures such as social distancing and limiting the number of people allowed in a shop at one time. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Two guests sit in front of a restaurant with distance in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Museums personnel wearing face masks and respecting social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, are framed by the head and the hand belonging to the bronze colossal statue of Constantine, of the fourth century A.D, in the Rome’s Capitoline Museums, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. In Italy, museums were allowed to reopen this week for the first time since early March, but few were able to receive visitors immediately as management continued working to implement social distancing and hygiene measures, as well as reservation systems to stagger visits to museums in the onetime epicenter of the European pandemic. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — As large parts of the U.S. ease their lockdowns against the coronavirus, public health officials in some states are being accused of bungling infection statistics or even deliberately using a little sleight of hand to make things look better than they are.

The result is that politicians, business owners and ordinary Americans who are making decisions about reopenings and other day-to-day matters risk being left with the impression that the virus is under more control than it actually is.

In Virginia, Texas and Vermont, for example, officials said they have been combining the results of viral tests, which show an active infection, with antibody tests, which show a past infection. Public health experts say that can make for impressive-looking testing totals but does not give a true picture of how the virus is spreading.

In Florida, the data scientist who developed the state’s coronavirus dashboard, Rebekah Jones, said this week that she was fired for refusing to manipulate data “to drum up support for the plan to reopen.” Calls to health officials for comment were not immediately returned Tuesday.

In Georgia, one of the earliest states to ease up on lockdowns and assure the public it was safe to go out again, the Department of Public Health published a graph around May 11 that purportedly showed new COVID-19 cases declining over time in the most severely affected counties. The entries, however, were not arranged in chronological order but in descending order.

Georgia state Rep. Jasmine Clark, a Democrat with a doctorate in microbiology, called the graph a “prime example of malfeasance,” adding: “Science matters, and data manipulation is not only dangerous, but leads to distrust in our institutions.” Democratic state Rep. Scott Holcomb likewise called the department’s presentations “purposely misleading.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office denied there was any attempt to deceive the public.

Guidelines from the Trump administration say that before states begin reopening, they should see a 14-day downward trend in infections. However, some states have reopened when infections were still climbing or had plateaued. States have also been instructed to expand testing and contact tracing.

The U.S. has recorded 1.5 million confirmed infections and over 90,000 deaths.

Vermont and Virginia said they stopped combining the two types of tests in the past few days. Still, health officials in Virginia, where Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has eased up on restrictions, said that combining the numbers caused “no difference in overall trends.”

In Texas, where health officials said last week that they were including some antibody results in their testing totals and case counts, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that the numbers are not being commingled. Health officials did not respond to requests for clarification.

Georgia’s Department of Public Health also regularly publishes a graph that shows cases over time, except new infections are not listed on the day they came back positive, which is the practice in many other states. Instead, Georgia lists new cases on the day the patient first reported symptoms.

That practice can shift the timeline of the outbreak and make it appear as if the state is moving past the peak.

Kemp spokesperson Candice Broce insisted that the governor’s office is not telling the department what to do and that officials are not trying to dress up data to make Kemp look better, saying that “could not be further from the truth.”

As for the May 11 graph, Broce said public health officials were trying to highlight which days had seen the highest peaks of infections. “It was not intended to mislead,” Broce said Tuesday. “It was always intended to be helpful.”

Thomas Tsai, a professor at the Harvard Global Health Institute, said the way Georgia reports data makes it harder to understand what the current conditions are, and he worries that other states may also be presenting data in a way that doesn’t capture the most up-to-date information.

In other developments, the White House scrambled to defend President Donald Trump’s decision to use the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to fend off the coronavirus. The drug is unproven against the virus, and the president’s move spurred fears that many Americans might start using the medication, which carries potentially fatal side effects.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany emphasized that “any use of hydroxychloroquine has to be in consultation with your doctor.”

More than 4.8 million people worldwide have been confirmed infected by the virus, and about 320,000 deaths have been recorded, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that experts believe is too low.

Russia and Brazil are now behind only the United States in the number of reported infections, and cases are also spiking in such places as India, South Africa and Mexico.

New hot spots emerged Tuesday in Russia, and the country recorded nearly 9,300 new infections in 24 hours, bringing the total to almost 300,000, about half of them in Moscow. Authorities say over 2,800 people with COVID-19 have died in Russia, a figure some say is surely higher.

President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has sunk to 59%, the lowest in the two decades he has been in power, Russia’s independent pollster Levada Center reported. The plunge reflects growing mistrust and uncertainty among Russians, Levada said.

Some experts argue Russian authorities have been listing chronic illnesses as the cause of death for many who tested positive for the virus. Officials angrily deny manipulating statistics, saying Russia’s low death toll reflects early preventive measures and broad screening. Nearly 7.4 million tests have been conducted in the country of 147 million people.

Cases are still rising across Africa, where all 54 nations have seen confirmed infections for a total of over 88,000 cases and 2,800 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Africa has the highest number of cases at over 16,400, with nearly 290 deaths. Infections have increased dramatically in Cape Town and the surrounding Western Cape province, which now accounts for 61% of South Africa’s total.

Latin America has seen more than 480,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and about 31,000 dead. The highest number of cases is in Brazil, which became the world’s third worst-hit country Monday with more than 250,000 infections despite limited testing. Hospital officials reported that more than 85% of intensive care beds are occupied in the states of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

India is now seeing more than 4,000 new cases day and contending with major spikes in infection since it eased its lockdown.

___

Long reported from Washington, Amy from Atlanta. Associated Press writers around the world contributed.