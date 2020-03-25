Statement from St. Charles Parish President on its first COVID-19 death

HAHNVILLE, LA – On Wednesday morning, Parish President Matthew Jewell and the St. Charles Parish EOC received word that a St. Charles Parish resident has passed away due to the effects of COVID19.

“Today is a sad day for all residents in St. Charles Parish as we have learned of the passing of one of our own. I encourage everyone to join me in keeping their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” said President Matthew Jewell. “I am encouraging all residents to continue to stay home to limit the spread of the virus.”

To date, St. Charles Parish has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and that number is expected to rise.

Residents are urged to follow the stay-at-home orders issues by the Governor and only go out for essentials when needed.

For additional information on COVID-19, visit the St. Charles Parish website, Facebook at @stcharlesgov, or here for CDC information and recommendations.

Residents can also receive updates from the state by dialing 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 for the most current information about the outbreak as it becomes available.

