Statement from Louisiana Law Enforcement on COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation Restrictions

Louisiana State Law gives the Governor authority to set restrictions on gatherings and businesses in the interest of public safety and to prevent spread of COVID-19.

These proclamations and declarations have the power of law.

As such, local, parish, and state law enforcement agencies as well as other state authorities including ATC and the State Fire Marshal, will be acting to enforce these rules set by the Governor.

Violations of gathering capacity and business hour restrictions may result in revocation of licenses and/or citations for violating the executive order, disturbing the peace, or other appropriate violations of law.