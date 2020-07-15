Statement from Gov. Edwards as Louisiana surpasses one million COVID-19 tests

BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday, Louisiana surpassed one million COVID-19 tests of its residents as part of an aggressive push to use testing and contract tracing to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. These tests alongside reasonable regulations like mandating mask wearing for people age 8 and older when they are in public, will potentially reduce the spread of the virus.
In Louisiana, 84,131 cases have been confirmed and 3,351 people have died of COVID-19.
Federal surge testing is happening in the East Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Lake Charles regions through the end of the day Saturday, July 18, and Louisianans in these areas who want a test should visit DoINeedACOVID19test.com.
All across the state people can get testing information if they call 211.
In statement released on Wednesday, Gov. Edwards said: