NEW ORLEANS – Among the reported coronavirus-related deaths in Louisiana, a state representative has passed away.

Reggie Bagala was a first time lawmaker representing Lafourche Parish.

After becoming sick with the virus, Bagala had been at the Ochsner hospital in Raceland on a ventilator for more than a week.

Governor Edwards issued a statement with his condolences last night, praising Bagala’s “excitement and eagerness” to serve the people of Louisiana.

Bagala was 54 years old.