State releases list of nursing home COVID-19 deaths

BATON ROUGE – After receiving pressure from the public, the Louisiana Department of Health has started to list the names of nursing homes and other long-term care places that have had coronavirus outbreaks.

The list includes each facility’s number of residents, how many of those residents tested positive or have died from the virus, and how many staff members tested positive.

In Jefferson Parish, the most impacted facilities include Metairie Healthcare Center with 26 deaths, and Wynhoven Healthcare Center in Marrero, reporting 21 deaths.

In St Tammany Parish, Forest Manor Nursing and Rehab Center has 33 deaths, while Greenbriar Community Center reports 23 deaths.

In Orleans Parish, Jo Ellen Smith Living Center has reported 17 deaths, while Lambeth House reported 14.

And reporting 28 deaths is the Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home in St. John the Baptist Parish.