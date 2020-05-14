State parks to reopen this weekend

BATON ROUGE – All of the state’s historic sites and museums and all but three state parks will reopen this weekend.

Three state parks, including Bayou Segnette State Park in Jefferson Parish, will remain closed because they are still in use as a coronavirus recovery area for patients who are either homeless or don’t have someone to care for them at home.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser made the announcement yesterday during Governor John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus update. Nungesser encourages everyone to visit the sites to help the state’s tourism industry recover.