BATON ROUGE – Relief is on the way for thousands of renters who are afraid they’ll be evicted due to COVID-19.

The new state program will pay for three months rent directly to landlords, who must promise not to evict the renters.

To qualify, renters must have an income less than $25,000. You can apply online at larenthelp.com.

It’s a first come, first served, program. The state hopes to pay the rent for 10,000 renters across Louisiana.