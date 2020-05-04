State lawmakers resume legislative session interrupted by COVID-19

BATON ROUGE – State lawmakers are back in session today, resuming the legislative session that began back on March 8, the same day Louisiana saw its first positive coronavirus test.

The session was suspended on March 16. Now, as lawmakers head back in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, they’re dealing with new budget troubles and debates over which bills should take priority.

Several lawmakers have said they’re concerned that it’s too soon to return, but Republican Senate president Page Cortez and house speaker Clay Schexnayder say there are intense cleaning and protective measures in place.